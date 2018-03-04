GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida business owner pleaded guilty in federal court to a $1.7 million tax fraud and other charges related to his employment of undocumented immigrants.

The Gainesville Sun reports that 50-year-old Mac Johnson entered the pleas in federal court in Gainesville, and will be sentenced on May 29.

Johnson is owner of roofing, tree service and trash businesses.

Federal prosecutors say he concealed the wages of undocumented immigrant workers to avoid paying income taxes, as well as taxes for Medicare and Social Security.

Johnson also was accused of deducting money from the workers’ checks for transportation and rent.

He faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison, and the government is seeking forfeiture for any property he owns up to $800,000.

