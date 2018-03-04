Ohio Gov. John Kasich on Sunday said he’s not sure exactly what he’ll do when he leaves office but that “all options are on the table.”

“All options are on the table, both for me in my private [and] my professional life,” Mr. Kasich said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“But I want to keep a voice, because I think it’s important - whether it’s trade, immigration,” he said.

“All I am doing is making sure that both now and when I’m out, that I can have a voice that can help the country, that can bring it together,” he said.

Mr. Kasich, a 2016 GOP presidential rival of President Trump, has continued to be a leading Republican critic of the president.

Retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, another Trump critic, has said that while he’s not actively planning a 2020 challenge to Mr. Trump, he’s not ruling one out, either.

