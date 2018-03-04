TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas legislative committee is preparing to vote on a bill designed to ensure that fugitives and domestic abusers who illegally have guns are prosecuted.

The Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee is scheduled to take up the bill Monday. The measure passed the House last month.

The bill would make it illegal under state law for fugitives or people who’ve been convicted of domestic violence within the past five years to possess a gun.

The ban also would apply to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally and people who are subject to a court restraining order to prevent them from harassing or stalking others.

Supporters say the change will allow authorities to prosecute cases in state courts rather than federal courts that sometimes are too busy to handle them.

