British Prime Minister Theresa May raised concerns over President Trump’s recently announced plan to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in a phone call with Mr. Trump on Sunday, according to the prime minister’s office.

“The prime minister raised our deep concern at the president’s forthcoming announcement on steel and aluminium tariffs, noting that multilateral action was the only way to resolve the problem of global overcapacity in all parties’ interests,” according to a readout from a Downing Street spokesperson.

The two leaders also discussed Syria and the ongoing humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta, saying the overwhelming responsibility lay with the Syrian regime and Russia, according to the readout.

“They agreed that Russia and others with influence over the Syrian regime must act now to cease their campaign of violence and to protect civilians,” the spokesperson said.

