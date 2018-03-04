MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - The new head of the Vermont State Police barracks in Middlesex says he hopes to lead by example and continue on the path of community engagement started by his predecessor.

State PoliceLt. Jason Letourneau took over as station commander a few weeks ago, succeeding Lt. Matthew Nally, who retired.

Letourneau, who grew up in St. Albans, has been with the state police for 20 years. Before he joined the state police he worked as an officer in Vergennes. Over the years he has worked as a road trooper and detective sergeant.

The Times Argus reports that in 2016, Letourneau took command of the crime scene search team, a job he held until becoming the head of the Middlesex barracks.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.