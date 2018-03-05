Andrew Pollack said Monday that he feels President Trump is supportive of him and his school safety initiative.

“I’m out there doing it, and I know the president has my back,” Mr. Pollack said on CNN. “He’s waiting to see what happens in Florida.”

He is the father of 18-year-old Meadow Pollack who died in the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

Gov. Rick Scott introduced a school safety initiative that is currently under debate in the Florida statehouse. The measure pushes for more school safety as well as restrictions on gun purchases, including raising the age of purchase to 21-years-old.

“It’s going to help the state. It’s going to help the kids, and we’re going to set the example in Florida,” Mr. Pollack said.

The legislature wraps its session on Friday giving them this week to pass the bill. Both parties have concerns about the bill, with Democrats saying it doesn’t go far enough and Republicans saying they have hesitations about passing certain restrictions on guns.

Some of the student activists who survived the shooting say there needs to be more restrictions on gun purchases, but Mr. Pollack said that’s a debate for a later time. He said school safety needs to be the primary focus now.

“I got no problem with these kids going out and marching every day against guns,” he said. “Let’s make the schools safe.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.