MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police have promoted a 30-year veteran trooper to lead the agency.

George Battle was promoted to colonel during a ceremony at state police headquarters in Middletown last week. He succeeds Alaric Fox, who left after less than two years on the job to become police chief in Enfield.

Battle previously was a lieutenant colonel and commanded the agency’s Office of Administrative Services. He also served as a patrol trooper, detective, sergeant, resident trooper sergeant and commanding officer of three state police troops. He has held several administrative positions, including serving in internal affairs.

Dora Schriro, the commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, also promoted Majs. William Kewer and Stavros Mellekas to lieutenant colonels. Kewer will oversee administrative services and Mellekas will command field operations.

