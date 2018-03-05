SALT LAKE CITY — A plan to name a Utah highway after President Donald Trump is getting a nod of approval from Utah lawmakers.

Republican sponsor Rep. Mike Noel said Monday he wants to recognize Trump’s decision to shrink two national monuments that had been fiercely opposed by state leaders. They say the designations wrongly limited what can be done with the land.

The Sierra Club, though, says Trump’s move was an attack on protections for public lands with rich natural and archaeological resources. The organization was among those saying Trump isn’t worthy of the honor.

The proposal would rename National Parks Highway, which overlaps several roads to connect well-known parks like Zion, Arches and Bryce.

If the bill becomes law, the name Donald J. Trump National Parks Highway would appear on road signs and maps.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.