President Trump said Monday that he’ll reconsider tariffs on aluminum and steel if Canada and Mexico agree to new terms on NAFTA.



“We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed. Also, Canada must..” Mr. Trumptweeted.

“…treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive. Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S. They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying,” he added.

Trade has been an issue that Mr. Trump has focused on since the early days of his campaign, including a promise to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA.

The president first proposed the idea of higher tariffs on aluminum and steel last week. He said this will help those industries in the U.S. regain jobs and treat workers better.

