Former Fox News host Eric Bolling said Monday that President Trump is working with the Chinese to close up loopholes that allow opioids to be shipped into the U.S.

“You can kill a whole room full of people with the weight that is in one penny,” Mr. Bolling said on MSNBC.

The former television host lost his 19-year-old son, Eric Chase, last year to an opioid overdose. He has since become an advocate for the crisis, including working with the Trump administration to try and stem the issue. He attended the opioid summit at the White House last week and also spoke at the Conservative Political Action Committee.

“It is in an issue that young people, really, really care about,” he said.

Mr. Bolling said the White House is addressing the issue both from the supply side, including talking with China, where many of these drugs are coming from, but could do more to raise awareness on the seriousness of trying these drugs.

“They’re combating it from both the supply side that we’re talking about, the illegal stuff, but also the demand side,” Mr. Bolling said. “The awareness side, I think they can do a little more.”

