Rep. Jodey Arrington said Monday that he supports a proposal for DACA recipients that allows a three-year legal status and does allow a path to permanent status.

“It would allow them to go back and do a touchback and get in whatever respective line for whatever respective long-term status they’d like. But only by standing in line behind everybody else who is pursuing legal status today,” Mr. Arrington, Texas Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. Arrington said he’s urging his Republican colleagues in both the House and the Senate to come together on a bill for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program recipients — those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — since they can get Democrats to agree to border security.

President Trump announced the end of the DACA program last year with a deadline of March 5 for Congress to act. A federal court judge issued an injunction on that order in January followed by a separate, yet similar, ruling in February. The rulings made the deadline somewhat irrelevant, and the program has been running per usual.

Lawmakers have been working on several comprehensive immigration programs, but have yet to gather consensus around one plan.

