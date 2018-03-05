TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas Senate committee approved a bill that would make it a felony for fugitives and domestic abusers to possess firearms.

Supporters say the new law would allow offenders to be prosecuted in state courts instead of relying on federal courts, which are sometimes too busy to handle such cases.

Jo Ella Hoye, a representative for Moms Demand Action, said she was happy with committees’ decision. She said the bill advanced Monday bill will help law enforcement protect women and families and ultimately save lives.

In addition to fugitives and domestic abusers, the bill also makes it a felony for an undocumented immigrant to have a firearm.

The committee also advanced a bill that would allow people who have concealed carry permits issued by other states to carry concealed firearms in Kansas.

