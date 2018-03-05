FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - A new commander has been named for the Air National Guard’s combat jet unit base in Fort Wayne.

The Indiana National Guard says Col. Michael Stohler will assume leadership of the 122nd Fighter Wing in April. He will replace Col. Patrick Renwick, who is taking a position with the Air Guard at Joint Forces Headquarters in Indianapolis.

Renwick has been commander of the Fort Wayne base since 2014 after serving as vice commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing in Terre Haute.

The Guard says Stohler joined the 122nd Fighter Wing in 1985 and has been a pilot of the F-16 and A-10 fighter jets.

The Fort Wayne-based unit flies a squadron of A-10 attack jets. About 1,000 people are assigned to the unit.

