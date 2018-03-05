Some Rhode Island legislators want the Ocean State to get its cut of the porn racket.

A bill introduced in the state Senate last week by Democratic Sens. Frank Ciccone of Providence and Hanna Gallo of Cranston would put the tax man in the bedroom (or at least the computer room).

The bill would require that Internet providers block “sexual content and patently offensive material.” To get around that block, computer users must pay a $20 fee that the provider must then pass on to the state treasurer.

The bill’s language, according to the Providence Journal, would require that the money go to the state’s Council on Human Trafficking.

The proposal, which was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee, would impose crippling fines — $500 per pornographic image — on any provider who didn’t set up the filter, the Journal reported.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.