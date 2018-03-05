SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco arts commissioners have voted to remove a statue that shows a Native American man at the feet of a conquering Spanish cowboy and Catholic missionary.

Monday’s vote by the San Francisco Arts Commission was unanimous and is the final word on the removal of “Early Days.” The sculpture is part of the Pioneer Monument cluster near City Hall that depicts the founding of California.

Native Americans and others have long wanted to remove the statue which they say is racist and demeaning. Advocates for removal clapped and cheered after the voice vote.

The arts commission started the removal process after demonstrators clashed over the removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August.

Other statues in the cluster would not be affected.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.