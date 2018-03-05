WASHINGTON (AP) - With less than three weeks before the deadline to enter the Democratic primary, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser still faces no formidable challengers and may be the first to win a second term since 2002.

The Washington Post reports the mayor is running unopposed despite recent reports of enrollment fraud at an acclaimed D.C. art school, declining high school graduation rates and the ouster of Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson, who violated D.C. policy by skipping a competitive lottery to enroll his daughter in a waitlisted school.

Former D.C. Republican Party Executive Director Patrick Mara says no Republican is planning to run right now. Nominating petitions for the city’s primaries are due March 21, though third-party candidates have until Aug. 8 to enter the general election race.

