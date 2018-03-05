NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A few days after signing on, a Republican Tennessee Senate leader has dropped his name from a Democratic proposal to ban bump stock devices that allow guns to fire like automatic weapons.

The legislative website showed Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Bill Ketron joined as a co-sponsor late last week. His name was removed Monday after The Associated Press inquired about his co-sponsorship.

In a statement, Ketron asserted that what the bump stock does is already against federal law. He lamented a 2010 ruling by President Barack Obama’s administration that bump stocks didn’t violate federal law.

Ketron said he believes President Donald Trump will act to ban them.

Last month, Ketron said he’d probably support the bill by Democratic Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris, though he was initially unaware of it.

