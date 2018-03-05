PORTLAND, Ore. — A 20-year-old man in southern Oregon has filed a lawsuit against Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart after he says they refused to sell him a rifle.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tyler Watson’s lawsuit filed Monday claims he faced age discrimination when he tried to buy a rifle in February at a store owned by Dick’s in Medford.

Watson says he was also refused when he attempted to buy a gun at the Grants Pass Walmart.

Dick’s and Walmart restricted gun sales in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed over the new gun policies.

Oregon law allows residents to buy shotguns or rifles starting at age 18.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the retailer will defend its new policy. A representative from Dick’s hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

