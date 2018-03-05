A former defense contractor pleaded guilty Monday to one count of unlawfully retaining national defense information, the Department of Justice said.

Weldon Marshall, 43, of Dallas, retained items since the early 2000s, while he serving the U.S. Navy and, later, while working for a military contractor, according to court documents.

During his time in the Navy, Marshall had access to highly sensitive classified material, including documents describing U.S. nuclear command, control and communications, the Justice Department said. The documents, classified at the secret level, were downloaded onto a disc labeled, “My Secret TACAMO Stuff” and were stored in a house he owned in Liverpool, Texas.

After leaving the Navy, Marshall worked for various defense contractors until his arrest in January 2017. While employed with these companies, he shipped hard drives containing documents classified at the secret level about ground operations in Afghanistan to his Liverpool home, court papers alleged.

Marshall held a top secret security clearance since 2003, according to the Justice Department.

U.S. District Judge George Hanks accepted Marshall’s plea and sentencing is set for May 21. Marshall faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Army’s 902d Military Defense Group and the FBI conducted the investigation.

