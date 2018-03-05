KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities are battling a brush fire in training ranges on the Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque.

Officials said late Sunday the blase grew to .3 square miles (.8 square kilometers) as fire crew focused on spot fires near access roads.

The base said in a statement that firefighters would launch a more aggressive assault on the fire after daybreak Monday.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are currently under threat from the fire which grew Sunday thanks to high winds..

A cause has not been determined.

A 28-member firefighting contingent is on the scene.

