One of the survivors of the Florida school shooting has taken preliminary steps toward suing Broward County authorities for negligence and failure to protect students.

A two-page letter has been sent to several parties, including the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, notifying them of Anthony Borges’s intent to sue them.

“The failure of Broward County Public Schools and of the Principal and School Resource officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm were unreasonable, callous and negligent,” Borges attorney Alex Arreaza wrote in the letter. “Such action or inaction led to the personal injuries sustained by my client.”

Mr. Borges, 15, was shot five times during the rampage, with both legs sustaining injuries and requiring tourniquet use by the teen himself.

Among many criticisms that have been publicly made against Broward County authorities are the sheriff’s office’s guard fleeing the building, reported failure by other deputies to enter the building, and the failure to act during the numerous run-ins suspect Nikolas Cruz had with both the sheriff’s office and school officials.

“These kids at this school were let down at just about every level,” Mr. Arreazatold the Miami Herald. “They were failed by the school; they were failed by [the Broward Sheriff’s Office]; they were failed by the people who had knowledge of this going on.”

According to the lawyer, Mr. Borges only survived “by the grace of God.” He is still at Broward General Medical Center after having had several surgeries.

“Mr. Borges is currently unable to walk and has a great deal of difficulty performing rudimentary tasks for himself, requiring assistance constantly,” Mr. Arreaza wrote in his intent-to-sue letter.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.