BURLINGTON, Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ stepdaughter has lost her bid for mayor of Vermont’s largest city, where Sanders got his political start.

Democratic Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger won re-election to a third, three-year term on Tuesday. He beat Carina Driscoll and fellow independent candidate Infinite Culcleasure.

Driscoll says the city under Weinberger has catered to private investment rather than advocate for residents’ vision of the municipality.

Weinberger says voters have had the ultimate say in most major initiatives. He also says his office has turned around Burlington’s troubled financial past, worked to rebuild public trust and made improvements to the northern waterfront and other projects.

Sanders‘ son, Levi Sanders, has announced he’s running for a U.S. House seat representing New Hampshire.

