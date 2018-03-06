CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Several New Hampshire congresswomen are calling for the removal of the New England VA system’s regional director, saying he was unable to provide satisfactory answers to what he knew about deteriorating care at New Hampshire’s only veterans hospital.

U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Carol Shea-Porter, both Democrats, expressed concerns Tuesday about Mayo-Smith’s leadership. They said Mayo-Smith should be held accountable for problems at the Manchester VA Hospital, as well as VA hospitals in Boston, Bedford, Massachusetts, and Togus, Maine.

Last year, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin replaced Mayo-Smith as leader of a task force looking at the future of the Manchester VA hospital over concerns he supervised staffers who were released following reports of substandard care.

A spokeswoman for the VA New England Healthcare System could not be reached for comment.

