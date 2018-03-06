PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Animal welfare officials are seeking information about a dog found stabbed near a train station in north Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said the female pit bull-type dog was found Monday morning near the Fern Rock Train Station with multiple stab wounds and other injuries.

The organization said the 1- or 2-year-old animal, named Woobie, is in stable condition at Penn Vet’s Ryan Hospital and will undergo exploratory wound surgery.

Officials are asking for help from anyone who may know of the dog or her owner or who witnessed the animal being dumped at the station.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.