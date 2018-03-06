Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly getting the cooperation of a Lebanese-American businessman with ties to Arab royalty in his probe of foreign influence on the Trump presidential campaign.

Citing “two people familiar with the matter,” the New York Times reported Tuesday evening that George Nader testified last week to the Mueller grand jury.

Mr. Nader is an adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Times, Mr. Mueller is investigating whether Emirati money found its way to the Trump campaign, which would be illegal.

In addition, the Times reported, citing “three people familiar with the meeting” that the crown prince convened a January 2017 meeting in the Seychelles involving Mr. Nader and advisers to both President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Blackwater security founder Erik Prince, an informal adviser to the Trump presidential-transition team, met there with fund manager Kirill Dmitriev. Mr. Nader had been a consultant for Blackwater. According to the Times, Emirati officials believed the American and the Russian were representing their respective presidents.

However Mr. Prince denied in testimony before Congress last fall that he was speaking for the Trump transition team and called his encounter with Mr. Dmitriev just a friendly conversation over a drink.

