BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A group seeking to raise North Dakota’s minimum wage to $15 is hoping to bring the proposal to voters in November.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says he received a draft petition on Monday and is reviewing it. If it’s approved, supporters would need to gather and submit at least 13,452 valid signatures to get a proposed measure on the ballot.

Scott Nodland of Bismarck is chairman of the petition’s sponsoring committee. He tells the Bismarck Tribune that people are living at poverty level if they are paid the state’s $7.25 minimum wage.

