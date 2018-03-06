ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland mayor has expressed support for a city harbormaster who was the subject of an investigation for her involvement in a criminal investigation that yielded false charges.

The Capital reports Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said Monday that he was previously unaware of the internal investigation into current Harbormaster Beth Bellis during her time at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, but is standing by her.

Bellis was involved in a February 2014 investigation into a couple discovered living in squalor with their children aboard a sailboat. They were jailed on child abuse charges for a week, and prosecutors later dropped charges after finding their conduct didn’t meet criminal standards.

Bellis was cited with 36 violations of departmental policies and procedures, before reaching a settlement with the department and leaving.

