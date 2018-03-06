BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - U.S. Sen. John Hoeven says President Donald Trump has nominated the leader of North Dakota’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to be the next U.S. marshal for the District of North Dakota.

Dallas Carlson has worked in law enforcement for more than 35 years, including 29 years at BCI. He’s been the agency’s director since 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson State University, and has trained at the North Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy and the FBI National Academy.

The U.S. Senate still needs to confirm Carlson’s appointment.

U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says Carlson’s nomination is “well-deserved recognition of his outstanding career.”

Duties of the U.S. marshal include protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, managing seized assets, housing and transporting federal prisoners and operating the Witness Security Program.

