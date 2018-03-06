LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) - Twenty-five New York Army National Guard cyber security team members are mobilizing for federal duty.

The soldiers from the Albany-area-based 173rd Cyber Protection Team will support federal computer security missions for the next year. The team defends government computer networks against attacks and intrusions.

The soldiers will stop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina for processing before conducting its mission through the spring of 2019 at Fort Meade, Maryland.

