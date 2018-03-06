TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - Taiwan’s defense ministry says it will look to its domestic arms industry as well as foreign suppliers to respond to China’s continuing military buildup.

Spokesman Chen Chung-ji said Tuesday the self-governing island had no interest in getting involved in an arms race with China, which the day before announced an 8.1 percent rise in its military budget for this year.

China regards Taiwan as Chinese territory to be eventually brought under its control, by force if necessary.

Years of double-digit percentage growth have given China the world’s second-largest defense budget after the United States.

The country is preparing to launch its second aircraft carrier, integrating stealth fighters into its air force and fielding an array of advanced missiles able to attack air and sea targets at vast distances.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.