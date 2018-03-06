PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on age discrimination lawsuits filed in Oregon over Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart’s new gun policies (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries says it will accept complaints from those who believe they have been discriminated against by new policies at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart that restrict gun sales to people 21 and older.

Commissioner Brad Avakian said in a letter to Oregon House and Senate leaders Tuesday that state law only provides for age-related exemptions for alcohol and marijuana sales.

A 20-year-old Oregon man has sued the retailers, alleging they discriminated against him by refusing to sell him a rifle due to his age.

Avakian says his agency believes changing state law to add an age exemption for gun purchases would be “appropriate” to make public places safer.

The bureau will present a bill to lawmakers in the 2019 legislative session.

8:45 p.m. Monday

An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit claiming Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell the 20-year-old a rifle.

Dick’s and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.

Oregon law allows residents to buy shotguns or rifles starting at age 18.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tyler Watson’s lawsuit filed Monday claims he faced age discrimination from Dick’s and Walmart. The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed over the new gun policies.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says the retailer will defend its new policy. A representative from Dick’s hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

