A cautiously optimistic President Trump said Tuesday North Korea’s leaders “seem to be acting very positively” after historic talks with South Korea that the U.S. hopes will lead to denuclearization.

“We have come certainly a long way, at least rhetorically, with North Korea,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “We have made progress, there’s no question about it. It would be a great thing for the world, it would be a great thing for the peninsula.”

He said of North Korea’s agreement to halt missile and nuclear tests if the U.S. sits down for talks, “Their statement, and the statements coming out of South Korea, and North Korea, have been very positive. I want to see what happens. We’re in very close contact.”

The president warned that the U.S. is “prepared to go either way” to get North Korea to abandon its weapons programs.

“We have had very good dialogue,” he said. “One way or the other, we have to do something. We cannot let that situation fester.”

Mr. Trump credited the winter Olympics in South Korea, in which the North Koreans participated with the blessing of the U.S., as contributing to the potential breakthrough.

“I thought North Korea was terrific. They went in with good spirit. They did well,” the president said. “Let’s see if we can carry it over. It’s a very tenuous situation. I’d like to be optimistic. I think this has gone maybe further than anyone’s taken it before.”

