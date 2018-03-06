President Trump said Tuesday there is no chaos in the White House but there are still staffers he wants to dump.

“I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!” the president tweeted.

A week after trusted Communications Director Hope Hicks resigned, Mr. Trump slammed reports that the West Wing is in turmoil.

“The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong!” the president said. “People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision.”

The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

White House aides have rejected reports that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster will be moved to a job at the Pentagon, and that top economic adviser Gary Cohn is seeking an exit.

White House sources also have refuted reports that senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner may be leaving after his top-level security clearance was downgraded.

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly said last week he didn’t offer to resign in the wake of his handling of the resignation of White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who is accused of abuse by two ex-wives. Mr. Kelly also decided to downgrade Mr. Kushner’s security clearance, a move followed by reports that it created friction with the president.

In Mr. Trump’s first year, his staff turnover was about 33 percent, significantly higher than most recent administrations. Among the staff departures last year were chief strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, press secretary Sean Spicer, national security adviser Michael Flynn and short-lived communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.