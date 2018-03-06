West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said Tuesday that the salary issue remains the outstanding demand to end the strike.

The union originally demanded higher pay, lower health care costs, and to address what it sees as anti-education policy and attacks on the union. He said the other issues have been taken care of, but the state needs to change its standing in the pay scale. Mr. Lee said the state Senate promised to make changes.

“We’ve had trust for years, and it’s gotten us to 48th in the nation pay. That trust is gone,” Mr. Lee said on CNN.

Union leaders originally said the 5 percent increase passed by the House would end the strike, but it was voted down in the Senate in favor of a 4 percent increase that applied to all state employees. If lawmakers can come back to 5 percent again, then teachers say the strike will end. Those in the statehouse are trying to find the funds to apply the 5 percent increase across state employees, saying it’s unfair to give teachers a raise and not other employees.

“We’re going to make sure that this is passed and signed by the conference committee. We know that the governor will sign it when it gets to him,” Mr. Lee said.

