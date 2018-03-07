NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say over 1,600 flights have been cancelled at the New York City metro area’s three major airports because of the weather.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the storm’s track has shifted so response efforts will focus on the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.

The Democrat says 400 New York National Guard members with snowplows, generators and other equipment are being deployed there.

Cuomo says about 26,000 utility customers in a four-county area north of the city are without power. That includes about 11,400 in Westchester County, which was still reeling from Friday’s storm.

Snowfall forecasts range from up to 11 to 18 inches in the city and its northern suburbs to as much as 20 inches in the Schoharie (skoh-HAYR’-ee) Valley and eastern Catskills.

