BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore’s spending panel is set to vote on funding that would allow the first lawyers who will represent immigrants facing deportation to start within weeks.

The move is part of an effort to help immigrants launched by city officials, charity leaders and advocates after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. Mayor’s Office of Immigrant and Multicultural Affairs Director Catalina Rodriguez Lima tells The Baltimore Sun communities are being disrupted by immigration policies, but due process and fair representation will reduce fear.

The Wednesday vote by the Board of Estimates will consider the $200,000, half of which was provided by a Vera Institute of Justice grant and half provided by the city. The grant is expected to be able to help 40 immigrants with lawyers from the Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition.

