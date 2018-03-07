BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Doctors in Colombia have successfully performed heart surgery on Rodrigo Londono, the leader of the country’s once-largest guerrilla group who is running for president.
A statement from Bogota’s Shaio Clinic says Londono is in “satisfactory” condition following Wednesday’s coronary bypass surgery. The ex-rebel was also diagnosed with chronic lung disease and a clogged artery.
Londono is more commonly known by his nom-de-guerre - Timochenko.
After the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia disarmed following a peace agreement with Colombia’s government, Londono announced his presidential candidacy. But his campaign has been marred by protests and complicated by his own health problems, including a stroke last year.
Analysts expect Timochenko to come in last in the presidential election. But his party will be awarded 10 congressional seats under the 2016 peace deal.
