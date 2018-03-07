Greeley Tribune, March 6, on legislation to cap rental application charges at fees for background and credit checks:

The members of The Tribune Editorial Board understand how capitalism works.

We get what favorable market conditions are and how those with available properties to rent could benefit from such conditions in a landlord’s market, which we currently are in.

And, for the most part, we’re OK with that and with what comes along with it - including higher rent costs. What we don’t support, however, is what seems to be a pretty steep increase in some of the rental application fees being charged to even be considered as a potential tenant for someone’s rental property.

Before we go any further we should make two things clear: 1. We have no issue with landlords who use rental application fees as a way to recoup money spent running background and credit checks on potential tenants. It makes sense to have a fee that pays for those services so landlords aren’t losing money in pursuit of filling their properties.

And 2. Many, if not most, landlords either don’t have an application fee or charge only what they need to run checks on potential tenants.

However, the application fees charged by some landlords in recent years seem to go above and beyond simply recouping losses from background checks.

That’s why we support the passage of House Bill 1127, which seeks to limit rental application charges to the costs of background and credit checks, and mandate that landlords spell out to applicants the requirements for approval - such as rental and credit histories and income.

We can’t say for sure some landlords are looking to drive profit from these fees, but it certainly feels that way. And in a market already favorable to landlords - when the conditions already exist for them to maximize the profits they can make from a property - utilizing excessive nonrefundable fees just to apply to rent a property sure feels like an excessive burden placed on a demographic that typically struggles more financially than property owners do.

The increased fees also seem like a way to ward off renters with less disposable income than others may have. Though that might not technically constitute housing discrimination, it comes closer to that line than we’re comfortable with. We understand landlords using an application to ensure potential renters make enough money to be able to pay rent each month, but anything above that makes us uneasy.

We’re not trying to suggest landlords shouldn’t be able to make a profit on their properties, we just also want to make sure hardworking people have a shot at finding affordable housing.

Those options can be very slim in a landlord’s market. And in the long run, making those options even slimmer doesn’t help anyone.

___

The Denver Post, March 6, on Colorado’s Raise the Bar amendment meeting reality:

A legal hurdle has snagged Colorado’s new Raise the Bar rules for amending the state constitution, and thank goodness. While the voter-approved Amendment 71 meant to make life saner, its key requirement for winning a place on the ballot has never struck us as fair.

Turns out, it’s not. According to District Court Judge William Martinez, the provision stands at odds with protections provided by the law of the land. Martinez took issue last month with 71’s insistence that a citizen measure can go to voters only if at least 2 percent of registered voters from each of the state legislature’s 35 Senate districts sign a petition in support. The judge says the stricture violates the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause under the 14th Amendment.

We wanted to support the Raise the Bar effort in 2016. The process for amending Colorado’s constitution was so easy it invited mischief.

Prior to 71’s passage, petition-gathers needed to secure signatures of registered voters equal to at least 5 percent of the total vote in the last race for secretary of state. That done, they needed to convince 50 percent of voters. Now a ballot measure needs 55 percent of the vote to pass, a provision Martinez left in place.

But unless Colorado’s secretary of state provides convincing evidence to the contrary by week’s end, Martinez’s finding should settle the matter.

At issue are the protections provided within the concept of “one person, one vote.” Raise the Bar’s backers rightly note that state Senate districts are drawn based on an equal number of residents as determined by Census figures. But activists who challenged 71 are also correct to see the disparity among the number of registered voters among districts.

Consider a district in Colorado Springs, where many military members and families might account for large Census numbers, but fewer voters registered in Colorado.

Martinez argues simple math supports the argument that voters in districts with low voter rolls hold far more clout than those in districts with large numbers of registered voters. That’s why we don’t draw legislative districts without regard for population; it would be hardly fair for a district with 10 residents, say, to be on equal footing with one that has 10,000.

So it’s similarly unfair to base citizen-initiative requirements on a district’s total population. And yet, in Colorado the voter-role disparity can vary as much as 60 percent among districts.

And though other states have allowed geographic boundaries similar to Colorado’s new rule, Martinez found that apparently in none of them has the question of voter dilution come under review.

Colorado’s deputy secretary of state, Suzanne Staiert tells us the office plans to meet Martinez’s Friday deadline. Expect argument that all the facts aren’t in and analysis that shows districts redrawn to voter-roll specifications would be unworkable.

We’ve argued the 35-districts rule makes it too expensive for all but the most well-heeled campaigns to go to Colorado voters, a violation of the spirit of our state’s citizen-initiative process.

Proponents say they wish to give rural voters more say in the process and that’s certainly laudable. But those good intentions are belied by the fact that much of the Raise the Bar effort was co-opted by the oil and gas industry to drive a stake through efforts to curtail energy production in our state.

We hope Martinez’s order leads to a better system all around.

___

The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, March 6, on Colorado’s ‘pothead’ rap coming at a cost:

Living in “the marijuana state” can come at a cost. Ask 18-year-old Gavin Bell, a senior at Aurora’s Cherokee Trail High School. Bell finds himself at the center of a revealing controversy, simply because he resides in Colorado - a state known for its poorly regulated pot market.

Bell applied to play baseball at Texas Wesleyan University. Then-head baseball coach and former major league pitcher Mike Jeffcoat rejected him.

“Thanks for the interest in our program,” Jeffcoat wrote to Bell, in Feb. 20 email. “Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test. We have made a decision to not take a chance on student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of Luck wherever you decide to play.”

Texas Wesleyan fired Jeffcoat last week, days after the email made headlines.

The university is correct to fire Jeffcoat, but the ordeal highlights a concern for all Coloradans competing for jobs, scholarships or university admissions.

Jeffcoat cannot be the lone recruiter passing on Colorado applicants. He expressed a negative stereotype others harbor in silence. He was fired for putting it in writing.

Choosing employees, or college athletes, costs money. Of course recruiters quietly discriminate against applicants considered more likely to fail a drug test. Colorado has a reputation for disproportionately high marijuana use. Media reinforce the stereotype as part of a marijuana narrative focused on Colorado.

The New York Times quoted Colorado Springs employer Jesse Russow, owner of Avalanche Roofing & Exteriors, saying “to find a roofer or a painter that can pass a drug test is unheard-of” in Colorado.

Employers tell The Gazette, on the record and off, about their frustration with finding Colorado applicants who can pass drug tests. Two of the state’s largest construction firms told us they recruit disproportionate numbers from other states.

“This is a very troublesome issue for our industry, but I do not see us bending or lowering our hiring standards. Our workplaces are too dangerous and too dynamic to tolerate drug use,” said Jim Johnson, CEO of GE Johnson Construction, for a 2015 Gazette story.

The company’s most formidable competitor expressed identical concerns about finding drug-free in-state employees.

“If you’re in the construction industry, marijuana use is not acceptable at any time, under any circumstance or condition,” said Rick Reubelt, director of environmental health and safety for Haselden Construction.

Coach Jeffcoat should not have rejected Bell for the reason he stated, and Texas Wesleyan was right to let him go. We worry that others share Jeffcoat’s sentiment, and act on it, without putting it in writing.

___

Coloradoan, Feb. 28, on young people staying involved following protests:

Many important lessons are learned outside of the classroom.

Roughly 1,500 Poudre School District students experienced lessons in democracy and civil liberties last Tuesday when they walked out of school to participate in a demonstration against gun violence in downtown Fort Collins.

Old Town Square was packed with sign-waving students, whose strident chants included, “We want change, we want change, we want change .”

Many adults were present, taking pictures and videos while keeping an eye out for trouble. Some waved their own signs.

However, the protest clearly was a student-led effort aimed at making an impression on the adults who make decisions about gun policies and school safety regulations. And the demonstration clearly was not some spring-is-near lark on the part of kids wanting a day off from school.

The students meant business: Group moments of silence for the victims of the horrific mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, were sincere; emotions expressed by individual students in interviews with Coloradoan reporters were real.

Those emotions included sorrow for the devastation caused by gun violence, fear for their own safety in school, and frustration at the lack of progress in addressing this critical issue.

The students want their voices to be heard. They long for a change in the status quo, so they exercised their rights to assembly and free speech.

They also experienced the reality of other voices chiming in with their opinions and exercising their rights.

Counterprotesters circulated around the edges of the demonstration and took to the Old Town Square stage after the larger gathering had dissipated to express their view that guns are not the problem.

Whether the Fort Collins demonstration and others planned across the country in coming weeks will have an impact on leaders in Washington, D.C., and state capitols remains to be seen.

Individuals and companies might take small steps to address gun violence, but a broader approach may not be coming. Given the politics of the time and the deep philosophical divisions in our country, continued stalemate over guns seems more likely.

If that happens, we hope the young people who took to the streets Tuesday do not get swept up in the cynicism of adults. Their reaction to inaction should be continued involvement in the political process.

They should continue to exercise their right to free speech. They should continue their peaceful efforts to influence public policy.

When they reach voting age, they should exercise that right, and work to elect representatives whose opinions reflect their own.

Students who took their first plunge into the choppy waters of public discourse on Tuesday should be proud of themselves, and civic-minded residents should be proud of their engagement, regardless of our positions on their message.

More importantly, the students who marched on Old Town Square Tuesday can and should be encouraged see the day as an important step forward in a lifelong journey of civic engagement.

If the current generation of leaders will not pursue change, perhaps the next generation will.

