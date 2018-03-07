Virginia GOP Senate candidate Corey Stewart called on the Republican speaker of the House of Delegates in Richmond to resign after the GOP signed off on a plan to expand Medicaid under Obamacare.

Republicans in the Old Dominion had long opposed Medicaid expansion, but switched gears after losing 16 seats in the House of Delegates in the 2017 election and seeing their majority in the lower chamber shrink to a single seat.

“Speaker Kirk Cox has proved he may as well be a Democrat since he’s pushing to expand Obamacare in Virginia,” Mr. Stewart said. “So every Republican in the House of Delegates should call for his resignation immediately.”

Lawmakers have yet to finalize the expansion of Medicaid, though it could happen over the coming days as they wrap up their legislative session. It could prove to be the signature achievement of Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s first year in office.

Mr. Stewart said Mr. Cox has shown that he can’t be trusted to stand for a basic conservative tenet of less government.

“Republicans in Richmond have one job: to stop Democrats from destroying our state with massive entitlement spending, and they can’t even be counted on to do that,” Mr. Stewart said. “It’s time for Cox to step aside, and to separate the men from the boys in the House of Delegates.”

Mr. Stewart is running for the GOP Senate nomination and the chance to take on Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in the general election.

The most recent fundraising reports show that Mr. Kaine has raised more than $9.6 million for his re-election and had $9.2 million cash on hand. Mr. Stewart, meanwhile, had raised $388,000 and had $175,000 cash on hand.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.