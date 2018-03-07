President Trump said Wednesday that “Bad Policies & Leadership” have led to fewer manufacturing jobs and a massive trade deficit that is hurting the nation, a day after his top economic adviser said he is leaving the White House.

“From Bush 1 to present, our Country has lost more than 55,000 factories, 6,000,000 manufacturing jobs and accumulated Trade Deficits of more than 12 Trillion Dollars,” Mr. Trumptweeted. “Last year we had a Trade Deficit of almost 800 Billion Dollars. Bad Policies & Leadership. Must WIN again!”

Mr. Trump campaigned against trade deficits and for bringing back manufacturing jobs during the 2016 presidential campaign. His announcement this week that he plans to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports has been met with sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill, as well as within the administration.

Gary Cohn, who headed the president’s National Economic Council, submitted his resignation Tuesday after helping Mr. Trump pass a $1.5 trillion tax cut, but he disagreed with the president’s vow to slap 25 percent tariffs on imported steel and 10 percent on import aluminum.

From Bush 1 to present, our Country has lost more than 55,000 factories, 6,000,000 manufacturing jobs and accumulated Trade Deficits of more than 12 Trillion Dollars. Last year we had a Trade Deficit of almost 800 Billion Dollars. Bad Policies & Leadership. Must WIN again! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2018

China has been asked to develop a plan for the year of a One Billion Dollar reduction in their massive Trade Deficit with the United States. Our relationship with China has been a very good one, and we look forward to seeing what ideas they come back with. We must act soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.