ATLANTA (AP) - Prosecutors say a former employee of a U.S. government contractor has admitted to accepting illegal kickbacks from an Afghan trucking company between December 2012 and May 2014.

A U.S. Department of Justice statement says 55-year-old Christopher McCray of Jonesboro, Georgia and Chattanooga, Tennessee pleaded guilty Monday to one count of accepting illegal kickbacks before U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen.

The statement says McCray was the country manager for a subcontractor of an American company that was moving cargo for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service to military bases in Afghanistan. McCray’s employer entered into a subcontract with the trucking company to help. But, before the subcontractor was chosen the company secretly agreed to kick back to McCray 15 percent of the revenues it would receive.

McCray’s sentencing is scheduled June 14.

