CROWNSVILLE, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say an FBI agent and his estranged wife have died in a murder-suicide.

The Capital Gazette reported that police found the couple Wednesday morning at a home in Crownsville, which is outside Annapolis.

Police said the FBI agent and his wife were discovered outside the home. Each had stab wounds. The man also had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Police said officers went to the home after a woman called 911 on behalf of another woman who “was being threatened by her recently estranged husband.”

The victims have been identified as 52-year-old David Raynor of Annapolis and 54-year-old Donna Fisher of Crownsville.

FBI spokesman Dave Fitz said Raynor was a special agent with the bureau. He was stationed at the Baltimore field office.

