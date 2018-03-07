ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A liberal-leaning group is seeking to register to vote thousands of eligible New Mexico high school students for the midterm elections later this year.

Everybody Votes said this week it plans to register around 15,000 high school seniors from the state’s nearly 300 high schools.

New Mexico law allows 17-year-old residents to register to vote as long as they turn 18 by November 6 - the day of the general election this year.

Everybody Votes co-founder Dave Mulryan says there is an increased interest in registering young voters in the wake of the school shooting in Florida.

The Feb. 14 killings of 17 people in Parkland, Florida, have ignited a wave of student activism focused on pushing new gun control measures nationwide.

