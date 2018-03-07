A former White House aide told a congressional panel that one of her email accounts was hacked, possibly one she used as a member of President Trump’s campaign team.

NBC News reported Wednesday that Hope Hicks told the House intelligence committee, during what the network’s sources described as a routine exchange, that she no longer had access to two email accounts, one personal and one campaign-related.

Citing “two sources who were in the room” for the private hearing, Ms. Hicks told the panel that one of the accounts was hacked, though NBC said it wasn’t clear which of the two accounts she was referring to.

According to NBC, none of its sources indicated that any of the lawmakers in the room for last week’s hearing pursued that line of questioning. Ms. Hicks, at the time the White House communications director, was being questioned about her correspondence by Rep. Jim Himes, Connecticut Democrat.

Had Ms. Hicks’s campaign account been the one hacked, it would have raised issues of who did it, why the Trump campaign was being targeted, and what information the hackers might have accessed.

Citing “people familiar with the committee process,” NBC News wrote that it is unusual for an intelligence panel to be told that a witness to can no longer access an email account. However, Ms. Hicks was presenting herself to the panel as not tech-savvy.

