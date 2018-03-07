Hope springs eternal in the political realm. It was not so long ago that 17 Republicans, six Democrats and 112 independent, third party, write-in, “lesser known”” and fringe candidates filed “Statements of Candidacy” with the Federal Election Commission, announcing their intention to run for president in the 2016 election. That big group included one Vermin Supreme — who wore a trademark boot on his head and promised each voter a cute pony — plus representatives of the Bull Moose, Mother Earth and Anti-Hypocrisy Parties. It is still too early to say whether we’ll see similar interest in the 2020 election, though would-be hopefuls like Ohio Gov. John Kasich are already striking presidential postures.

Meanwhile, what is more certain is that the public tends to see the White House as daunting career choice. Would you want your child or grandchild to run for president? Uh, maybe not. A majority of American voters — 54 percent — say it’s a bad idea according to a Marist Poll released Wednesday.

There are differences of opinion, though. The poll found that 53 percent of Republicans, 61 percent of independents and 48 percent of Democrats disapproved of the idea.

So did 59 percent of those who voted for President Trump, 57 percent of conservatives, 56 percent of moderates and 50 percent of liberals. Six-out-of-10 women would not want a child in the White House, compared to 48 percent of men.

There was only a single demographic which did approve of the idea: 50 percent of “strong Democrats” gave the nod to presidentially-inclined offspring. The poll also found that 51 percent of the respondents said candidates seek the Oval Office “mostly for personal ambition,” while a mere 39 percent said the would-be president actually was motivated to serve the public.

COLLEGE DAZE

The College Fix, an online watchdog monitoring campus culture, reveals that Stanford University has rejected a new logo submitted by a student Republican club. It includes a trumpeting elephant, plus stars and stripes in patriotic colors.

“They have been told their design does not pass muster with the private institution’s trademark office because the image incorporates the American flag,” the watchdog says, noting that Stanford officials preferred the group’s old logo, which has a cute little elephant and no flag.

“The new logo is emblematic of our club,” explained John Rice Cameron, an officer in the GOP club. “It shows we are willing to boldly promote conservatism.”

THE ABC’S OF DNA

The Berkshire Eagle, a Massachusetts newspaper which endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s quest for office now has advice for her: Resolve the controversy over her previous claims of American Indian heritage. Take a DNA test.

“The same technology that can match a perpetrator to a crime with virtual 100-percent certainty could settle the question of her heritage for all time. All the senator needs to do is spit into a tube, wait a few weeks, and get her answer,” the Eagle’s editorial board advises.

“No matter whether the test came up negative or positive, it would constitute a plus for Senator Warren and her political hopes. Were she to test positive for Native American DNA, it would permanently resolve the issue — while possibly shutting down President Trump. Should the test come up negative, it would be an opportunity for the senator to perform an act rarely seen among politicians: an admission of her error and a full-throated apology to Native American tribes and anyone else offended by her spurious claim.”

THE FUTURE MR. COMEY

ABC News is already publicizing a future chat between a certain anchorman and a certain former government official. A few words explains all.

“ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will interview former FBI director James Comey in his first one-on-one interview since he was fired by President Trump in May 2017. The interview airs Sunday, April 15. Comey’s book, ‘A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership’ will be released April 17.”

The publisher says Mr. Comey shares “never-before-told experiences from some of the highest-stakes situations of his career.” The author himself has been busy recording his book, meanwhile, and offers a reference to his previous workplace complexities.

“Lordy, this time there will be a tape. Audio book almost finished,” Mr. Comey recently tweeted.

CAITLYN HAS A MOMENT

The World Values Network — founded by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach to promote the values of Israel — honors transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday with a Champion of Israel Award, to be presented during a grand evening gala at The glittering Plaza Hotel in New York City on Thursday evening.

Guests include former White House press secretary Sean Spicer; Rep. Ron DeSantis, Florida Republican; radio host Dennis Prager; Israel ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer; Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana White; Dani Dayan, Israel’s consul-general in New York; and Adar Gandelsman, Miss Universe Israel.

“Caitlyn Jenner, a great friend of the Jewish people and Israel, is uniquely suited to highlight Israel’s incredible record on human rights and LGBTQ rights and protection to the LGBTQ citizens which is utterly unique and unprecedented in the Middle East,” says Mr. Boteach in his rationale.

Past recipients of the award have included Newt Gingrich, Sen. Ted. Cruz, and philanthropists Miriam and Sheldon Adelson.

POLL DU JOUR

⦁ 36 percent of U.S. voters have a favorable opinion of House Speaker Paul Ryan; 41 percent have an unfavorable opinion, 24 percent have never heard of him.

⦁ 32 percent have a favorable opinion of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi; 47 percent have an unfavorable opinion, 21 percent have never heard of her.

⦁ 26 percent have a favorable opinion of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; 36 percent have an unfavorable opinion, 38 percent have never heard of him.

⦁ 24 percent have a favorable opinion of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; 42 percent have an unfavorable opinion, 34 percent have never heard of him.

Source” A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,993 registered U.S. voters conducted March 1-5

