BOSTON — A Boston-based Internal Revenue Service agent has been indicted on multiple charges related to alleged assaults on a college student last summer.
The Suffolk County District attorney says 44-year-old James Clarke is charged with aggravated rape, indecent assault, battery and other charges in relation to an incident on July 26, 2017, where he allegedly invited a 21-year-old woman for drinks after work.
Officials say Clarke handcuffed the woman while parked in a garage, assaulted her with his service firearm, and forced her to engage in sexual acts. He left her at South Station, where she called police, and was transported to a hospital.
Clarke’s attorney, Michael Doolin, said Wednesday his client denies the allegations and “looks forward to being vindicated” in court.
Clarke is scheduled to be arraigned April 5.
