The mayor of Oakland, California, responded to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions by repeating the “How dare you?” phrase he used after she warned of a recent federal immigration raid.

Sessions criticized Mayor Libby Schaaf in a speech Wednesday to law enforcement officials after he sued California over laws that restrict cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

Afterward, she said of Sessions: “How dare you” vilify members of the community, distract people from a broken immigration system that breaks up families and distort the reality of declining violent crime in a “sanctuary city” like Oakland.

Schaaf issued an unusual public warning last month about an immigration operation in Northern California.

Sessions said, “How dare you needlessly endanger the lives of law enforcement just to promote your radical open borders agenda?”

