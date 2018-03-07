A man who insulted a female police officer during a stop for jaywalking is the first to be convicted of sexism in a public place under a new Belgium law.

The man, who has not been named, was fined €3,000 ($3,720) after being found guilty of insulting the police officer because of her gender.

“Shut your mouth, I don’t talk to women, being a police officer is not a job for women,” the man told the female police officer during the arrest, according to Gilles Blondeau, a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office, The New York Times reported.

The man was convicted on three counts of sexism, slander and threatening a police officer.

The man can be jailed for a month if he fails to pay the fine in time, Le Soir newspaper reported in French, according to the BBC. He can still appeal.

The law was introduced in 2014 amid backlash after a documentary called “Women of the Street” revealed the abuse women faced in public in Brussels.

Sexism, according to the law, is defined as “every gesture or deed” that is “clearly meant to express contempt of a person based on sex,” or considers a person inferior based on sex, or reduces a person solely to a sexual dimension, and which “gravely affects the dignity of that person as a result,” The Times reported.

“This is the first time we have used this law to prosecute someone,” Mr. Blondeau said, BBC reported. “It happens frequently that people arrested by the police insult or threaten them. But to personally blame a policewoman because of her sex is something particular.”

The conviction took place in November but only now has been reported by media.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.