Former Trump campaign adviser Mark Caputo said Wednesday he would advise the president against sitting down for an interview with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, warning that it is risky territory for anyone — even Jesus.

“I wouldn’t want the president sitting across from Muller under any circumstances, but of course that is something that is hard to avoid,” Mr. Caputo said on CNN’s New Day. “It makes me nervous because it doesn’t matter who you are, I think state Sen. Jesus H. Christ could be caught in a lie in front of Robert H. Mueller.”

News reports have said that Mr. Trump’s lawyers are concerned about Mr. Trump speaking with Mr. Mueller about his inquiry into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. Others have said Mr. Trump is eager to meet with him.

Mr. Caputo said he believes his former boss with ultimately sit down with Mr. Mueller.

“It makes me nervous because I don’t want the president of the United States — whether it is Donald Trump or Bill Clinton — stepping into these traps,” he said.

