A triathlete was attacked on the side of the road in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday by three people who nearly cut his legs off with a chainsaw.

Mhlengi Gwala was riding his bicycle for training before dawn and was ambushed by his assailants who reportedly tried to rob him first, then stepped up their attack even as Gwala offered them his phone and money.

Gwala’s friend, an Olympic silver medalist named Henri Schoeman, wrote a message about the incident on Twitter:

A friend of mine, cycling in the Durban area was robbed by three people this morning, Then they attempted to saw off both legs with a chainsaw. Blade too blunt and only got half way through one and started on the other. Absolutely disgusting! How safe are we on SA roads? — Henri Schoeman (@H_Schoeman) March 6, 2018

Gwala was taken to a hospital when found on the side of the road by a security company. He is due for more surgery to try to save his legs.

