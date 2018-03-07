A triathlete was attacked on the side of the road in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday by three people who nearly cut his legs off with a chainsaw.
Mhlengi Gwala was riding his bicycle for training before dawn and was ambushed by his assailants who reportedly tried to rob him first, then stepped up their attack even as Gwala offered them his phone and money.
Gwala’s friend, an Olympic silver medalist named Henri Schoeman, wrote a message about the incident on Twitter:
Gwala was taken to a hospital when found on the side of the road by a security company. He is due for more surgery to try to save his legs.
